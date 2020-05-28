Cops: Bellmore woman arrested after tussle with police

﻿A woman was arrested at her Bellmore home after punching and scratching an officer, and trying to take the cop’s gun, after police were called for a domestic dispute Wednesday night, officials said.

Erica Carlson, 46, became angry and threatened to harm the officers numerous times, and when they tried to arrest her, she struggled, punched and scratched an officer and tried to remove the gun from its holster, Nassau police said.

She is expected to be arraigned Thursday, police said, after being charged with robbery for attempting to seize the firearm; harassment, and resisting arrest.

Carlson was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said. The officer also was taken to be treated for injuries to his hand.