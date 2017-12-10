The details of the New York Islanders and New York City FC’s competing proposals to develop Belmont Park will be revealed for the first time during a public hearing Sunday afternoon.

The 4:30 p.m. meeting at Elmont High School, hosted by five of the area’s elected officials, offers each group 15 minutes to outline what they have submitted to Empire State Development. Representatives for the two Belmont bidders also are scheduled to answer preselected questions from the public following their presentations.

The Islanders have said they plan to turn Belmont into a “world-class sports and entertainment destination” by building a technologically-savvy arena for sporting events and concerts that is located next to the Long Island Rail Road station.

“We think we have something that really will galvanize the community in a very positive way,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky told Newsday recently. “It will galvanize the fan base and we think it’s a tremendous opportunity for the Long Island area to have a world-class, really state-of-the-art arena.”

Ledecky also has said making the LIRR station a full-time stop is “a critical piece” of their plan for an arena, which officials expect to host 150 events a year, including Islanders games, concerts, family shows and other sporting events such as college basketball games.

The Islanders’ partners on their proposal include a real estate advisory firm run by Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon and an arena development company that is backed by Madison Square Garden.

NYCFC, a professional soccer team partly owned by the Yankees, has played the majority of its Major League Soccer home games at Yankee Stadium since it started play two years ago. It is actively seeking a New York City location to construct a stadium.

An NYCFC representative confirmed their Belmont bid for the first time last week after the Elmont High School public meeting was announced, saying, “We are actively pursuing a number of possible stadium sites and Belmont is one of them.”

NYCFC is proposing a roughly 26,000-seat soccer-specific stadium, according to a source familiar with the team’s plans.

A third bidder, Syosset-based Blumenfeld Development Group, announced last week that it was withdrawing its bid to redevelop Belmont, citing the state’s “extraordinary requirements” that “appear to create a selection process that has been predetermined.”

ESD has provided no timeline for its decision.

The meeting is hosted by state Sens. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Elaine Phillips (R-Flower Hill) and Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) and Assembs. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) and Clyde Vanel (D-Cambria Heights).

“It is time to move forward and unlock the potential that this site has held for so long,” Kaminsky said. “There is every reason to believe that there can be a game-changing development that also uplifts the surrounding communities and allows them to share in the success of such a project.”