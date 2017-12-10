The details of the New York Islanders and New York City FC’s competing proposals to develop Belmont Park are revealed for the first time during a public hearing Sunday afternoon.

The meeting at Elmont High School, hosted by five of the area’s elected officials, offers each group 15 minutes to outline what they have submitted to Empire State Development. Representatives for the two Belmont bidders also are scheduled to answer preselected questions from the public following their presentations.

The Islanders have said they plan to turn Belmont into a “world-class sports and entertainment destination” by building a technologically savvy arena for sporting events and concerts that is located next to the Long Island Rail Road station.

“We think we have something that really will galvanize the community in a very positive way,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky told Newsday recently. “It will galvanize the fan base and we think it’s a tremendous opportunity for the Long Island area to have a world-class, really state-of-the-art arena.”

Ledecky also has said making the LIRR station a full-time stop is “a critical piece” of their plan for an arena, which officials expect to host 150 events a year, including Islanders games, concerts, family shows and other sporting events such as college basketball games.

The Islanders’ partners on their proposal include a real estate advisory firm run by Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon and an arena development company that is backed by Madison Square Garden.

NYCFC, a professional soccer team partly owned by the Yankees, has played the majority of its Major League Soccer home games at Yankee Stadium since it started play two years ago. It is actively seeking a New York City location to construct a stadium.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

An NYCFC representative confirmed its Belmont bid for the first time last week after the Elmont High School public meeting was announced, saying, “We are actively pursuing a number of possible stadium sites and Belmont is one of them.”

The Islanders’ plan includes a year-round arena, an entertainment district, a hotel, a retail area and a community space.

The community space could include sports fields or other things such as community centers, officials said, and the company is seeking input from local residents for the area.

The project would bring more than 5,500 temporary construction jobs, as well as about 2,000 full-time, year-round jobs.

The NYCFC plan — called The Fields at Belmont — proposes a 26,000-seat open-air soccer stadium on the north side of Hempstead Turnpike adjacent to the LIRR station.

A pedestrian bridge across Hempstead Turnpike would link the stadium to a 400,000 square foot retail and entertainment facility, 1,500 parking spaces, a 5.2-acre park and a soccer facility, according to their presentation.

Their plan will create 4,500 jobs in the construction process and generate 1,600 jobs from the stadium and retail facilities.

A third bidder, Syosset-based Blumenfeld Development Group, announced last week that it was withdrawing its bid to redevelop Belmont, citing the state’s “extraordinary requirements” that “appear to create a selection process that has been predetermined.”

ESD has provided no timeline for its decision.

Before the meeting started, about 20 community members protested the potential development outside the school. They carried signs with slogans such as “Opportunities Not Hockey Rinks” and “No Belmont Arena.”

Local activist Tammie Williams said Elmont residents want to see smart and sustainable development that would bring high-paying jobs to the area. She said she would prefer to see technology, education or research centers come to Belmont Park.

“We are homeowners here. We do not pay our mortgages selling hot dogs and beer,” she said.

Aubrey Phillips, a former Elmont school board president, said community members want development that would keep highly educated young residents on Long Island. He added that stadiums don’t generate economic activity in a community.

“No one’s leaving the stadium to go to a local bodega to buy something,” Phillips said.

Others supported a sports arena at the site.

Patrick Dowd, an Islanders fan from Bay Shore, wore a team jersey and carried a sign that said “Belmont Park Islanders Perfect Together” on one side and “Belmont Park & Islanders Simply Priceless.”

“It’s an ideal location for the fan base,” he said.

The meeting is hosted by state Sens. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Elaine Phillips (R-Flower Hill) and Leroy Comrie (D-Queens) and Assembs. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) and Clyde Vanel (D-Cambria Heights).

“It is time to move forward and unlock the potential that this site has held for so long,” Kaminsky said. “There is every reason to believe that there can be a game-changing development that also uplifts the surrounding communities and allows them to share in the success of such a project.”