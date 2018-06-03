Opponents of the proposed Belmont Park development on Sunday called for the environmental impact study to include measures of traffic during the Belmont Stakes race on Saturday.

“That would really give them a sense of what it would be like to have events 200 times a year,” community organizer Tammie Williams, 36, of Elmont, said. Williams said the study should look at the annual race as an example of how year-round events would impact traffic, parking and Long Island Rail Road ridership in the surrounding community.

“If we’re expecting crowds and crowds of people on our local streets, the best time to study that is on Saturdays,” she said.

The plan includes an 18,000-seat sports arena that would be the new home for the New York Islanders hockey team and a concert venue. The $1 billion proposal includes a hotel, retail space, restaurants, office space and community space. The Islanders along with New York Arena Partners — a development group that Sterling Project Development, a real estate firm headed by the Mets’ Wilpon family, and Oak View Group, an arena development company backed financially by Madison Square Garden — would build the project on state-owned land under a 49-year lease.

Williams said a group called the Belmont Park Community Coalition plans to send a letter Monday to the Empire State Development Corp., a state economic development agency, and to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority asking them to conduct the study and include a wide area, not just the immediate neighborhood that would be affected by the development. The development corporation has said the environmental impact statement will be completed this year.

Speaking across the street from the Belmont racetrack on Sunday, and flanked by about eight protesters, Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D-Elmont) said residents and local law enforcement should be extra vigilant during Saturday’s race.

“We’re calling on our county police and our town of Hempstead to enforce the parking regulations,” Solages said. “We’re asking neighbors to take pictures of people blocking their driveways, that have no respect, or complete disregard for these neighbors’ quality of life that they enjoy in this suburban community.”

Protester Sheila Moriarty, 50, a postal worker from Bellerose Terrace, said her community is close enough to feel the impact of Belmont Stakes and events that would take place at a new arena. Moriarty said they’ve had to deal with public drunkenness and noise caused by events at the racetrack from “people who lack respect.”

“During the Stakes, we have to completely change our way of life,” Moriarty said.