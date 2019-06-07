TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police: Expect delays around Belmont Park on Saturday

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes takes place Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont.

If you're not headed to the race, police urge you to avoid the area — unless you like sitting in traffic.

The gates open at 8:30 a.m., with the first race scheduled to go off at 11:30 a.m. The last race is scheduled for about 7 p.m.

Expect delays all day long along Hempstead Turnpike and surrounding secondary roads, Nassau County police said. Plainfield Avenue will be closed from Hempstead Turnpike to Vanderwater Avenue between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., police said. Based on recent history, drivers can also expect delays on the nearby Cross Island Parkway.

The Long Island Rail Road will add extra trains to service Belmont Park. Officials suggest racegoers consider using mass transit options in an effort to avoid traffic and parking issues.

Officials said backpacks, coolers, luggage and duffel bags all are banned Saturday at Belmont Park and that all food items must be in see-through plastic containers or bags.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

