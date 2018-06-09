Women in floral dresses and fancy hats and men in pastel colors and sport coats packed the 9:30 a.m. train out of Penn Station Saturday and headed to Belmont Park.

“It’s a good opportunity to witness history,” said Brian Righter, 21, of St. James.

Indeed, Righter will be among the 90,000 people expected to gather to watch Justify race in the Belmont Stakes. The chestnut colt is going for the Triple Crown — thoroughbred racing’s ultimate achievement.

LIRR spokesman Chris McKniff said officials expect trains to get more crowded as the 6:30 p.m. race start time approaches, saying the transit agency has put more trains into service for the Belmont crowds. There are also more helpers on platforms to direct travelers.

For Harry Gopaul, 73, this will be his third trip to the Belmont Stakes. Gopaul, who came all the way from Corpus Christi, Texas, saw Justify win the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown.

“I love horse racing,” he said as he sat in a window seat of the rollicking train, reading a newspaper article on the big race. “I saw American Pharoah win the Triple Crown and I want to see another.”

Another fan also traveled a long distance to watch the race. Troy Wilson, 32, drove from his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to see Justify. “I went to the Kentucky Derby, I went to Preakness,” Wilson said, “and I had to go to this. I didn’t want to not come and him win.”

At the Jamaica LIRR station, a fashionably dressed Whitney Chalmers, 28, of Forest Hills, was already in kickback mode.

“I’m excited,” she said. “Looking forward to hanging out with friends.”

It’s the first time Kate Wilkoff, 27, of Brooklyn, has been to Belmont Park, and she and her friends are having a hat competition. She donned a white wide-brimmed straw hat decked out in different colored flowers and even some fake grapes, because they “really made me laugh,” she said.

“I thought they’d be a great addition for a wine-drinking theme,” Wilkoff said.

Wilkoff was at the Belmont for a good time, not to bet on horses.

“I’m not educated enough in the arena to be betting,” she said.