Hempstead officials vow Unilever boycott over Ben & Jerry's, Israel

Hempstead Town officials vowed to boycott Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company Unilever after the ice cream makers announced this week that they would no longer sell in the Israeli-occupied West Bank or contested East Jerusalem.

Hempstead Town and state officials gathered Thursday at Town Hall with Jewish leaders to condemn Ben & Jerry’s for stating plans to end sales of ice cream in what it called "the occupied Palestinian territory."

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said he has directed every department and town commissioner to examine contracts and products sold by the town and owned by Unilever, covering 400 brands including Dove soap, Lipton tea and Hellman’s mayonnaise.

The town does not have any direct contracts to sell Ben & Jerry’s, but Clavin said the town is reviewing all products sold throughout Hempstead, as well as the vendors at more than 160 parks.

"Get ready to see them in the garbage. They’re gone," Clavin said. "Every contract’s going to be reviewed and we’re going to hold them accountable for their support of this anti-Israeli action."

Clavin said outside of New York City, the town has the largest Jewish population in the United States. Town board members called the Ben & Jerry’s boycott antisemitic, saying they did not boycott countries with documented human rights issues such as China, Venezuela and Russia.

"They single out Israel because it’s a Jewish state and we should not tolerate that antisemitism," Councilman Bruce Blakeman said. "We will not do business with them and we are urging residents of the Town of Hempstead to boycott them."

In its statement posted on its website, Ben & Jerry's wrote: "We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners."

Representatives for Ben & Jerry's and Unilever did not immediately comment on the Hempstead news conference.

The Hempstead Town Board unanimously passed legislation in 2016 that the town would not do any business with any companies boycotting Israel in what is known as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement.

The movement seeks to utilize boycotts and other economic pressures to compel changes in Israeli policy toward the Palestinians.

Nassau County also passed an anti-BDS law but does not have any contracts with Unilever or Ben & Jerry’s, county officials said.

"I am disappointed by Ben & Jerry’s decision to align itself with the anti-Israel BDS movement, which unfairly and dangerously singles out the world’s only Jewish State," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "I strongly oppose the BDS movement and have worked hard to strengthen the relationship between Israel and Nassau during my time as County Executive."