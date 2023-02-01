Teenage bicyclist hit by car in Syosset has died, police say

A teenager struck and critically injured by a car two weeks ago while riding a bicycle on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset has died, Nassau County police said.

Benjamin Daggett, 16, of Syosset, was pronounced dead Wednesday by a hospital physician, police said.

Daggett was struck by a 2017 Nissan at 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 15 as he rode a bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road, according to police. The driver of the Nissan, a 54-year-old man, had been traveling southbound and turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road when the car hit the teen, said Homicide Squad detectives.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was taken by a Syosset Fire Department ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, police said at the time.

The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.