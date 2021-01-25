A threat made on social media has forced the closure of Berner Middle School to in-person learning Monday, officials in the Massapequa School District said in an online message to the school community.

Nassau County Police have confirmed they are "actively investigating" the situation, but declined to elaborate further.

In a website posting alert titled "Important Message" district officials said: "The Massapequa School District was made aware of a threat on social media targeting Berner Middle School. We immediately notified our district security team, the Nassau County Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security, so the threat could be fully assessed and investigated for the safety of our faculty and students. Out of an abundance of caution, Berner Middle School will be closed January 25, 2021 in-person for faculty and students and will be moving to full distance/remote learning."

The alert goes on to provide remote-learning access requirements for students, but also does not elaborate further on the nature of the threat — or on what social media sites it may have appeared.

