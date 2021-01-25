TODAY'S PAPER
Berner Middle School closed due to social media threat, officials say

Berner Middle School students are learning remotely on

Berner Middle School students are learning remotely on Monday due to the threat, Massapequa School District officials said. Credit: Tara Conry

By John Valenti
A threat made on social media has forced the closure of Berner Middle School to in-person learning Monday, officials in the Massapequa School District said in an online message to the school community.

Nassau County Police have confirmed they are "actively investigating" the situation, but declined to elaborate further.

In a website posting alert titled "Important Message" district officials said: "The Massapequa School District was made aware of a threat on social media targeting Berner Middle School. We immediately notified our district security team, the Nassau County Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security, so the threat could be fully assessed and investigated for the safety of our faculty and students. Out of an abundance of caution, Berner Middle School will be closed January 25, 2021 in-person for faculty and students and will be moving to full distance/remote learning."

The alert goes on to provide remote-learning access requirements for students, but also does not elaborate further on the nature of the threat — or on what social media sites it may have appeared.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

