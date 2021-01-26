TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

'No credible threat' to Berner Middle School in Massapequa, Nassau police say

Berner Middle School in Massapequa.

Berner Middle School in Massapequa. Credit: Tara Conry

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Berner Middle School re-opened for in-person instruction Tuesday after an investigation into a social media threat found "no active threats," Massapequa School District officials said.

That announcement was made in an online message to the school community on the offical Berner Middle School website.

In a statement Tuesday Nassau police said an "extensive investigation by the Department's 7th Squad and Department of Homeland Security" found "there was no credible threat at this time to the school" and said officers from both Nassau police and Homeland Security would be present Tuesday morning to assist with the reopening of the middle school to students and staff.

Police did not immediately comment on why the suspected threat was ultimately deemed not credible.

The announcement was a marked change from word late Monday, when the district said the school would be closed for a second day because of the then-ongoing investigation.

Berner Middle School was closed Monday after district officials were first notified of the threat. An alert posted on the district's website said officials had closed the campus "so the threat could be fully assessed and investigated for the safety of our faculty and students."

Officials with the district did not specify the nature of the threat or where online it was posted.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

The MTA's change in policy allows enrollees in MTA says it's changing rules in Mail & Ride program
Jason Munn, seen with his wife Liz at Workers deemed essential by feds still seek state's approval for vaccine 
The National Weather Service said Long Island can expect snow, rain Forecast: Snow, sleet and rain on LI today, but not much accumulation
A water treatment plant in New Hyde Park North Hempstead plume cleanup projected to take at least until 2044
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks about COVID-19 Report: Curran campaign fundraising hits $2 million 
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said NYC postpones mass vaccinations, with city, state low on supply 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search