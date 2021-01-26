Berner Middle School re-opened for in-person instruction Tuesday after an investigation into a social media threat found "no active threats," Massapequa School District officials said.

That announcement was made in an online message to the school community on the offical Berner Middle School website.

In a statement Tuesday Nassau police said an "extensive investigation by the Department's 7th Squad and Department of Homeland Security" found "there was no credible threat at this time to the school" and said officers from both Nassau police and Homeland Security would be present Tuesday morning to assist with the reopening of the middle school to students and staff.

Police did not immediately comment on why the suspected threat was ultimately deemed not credible.

The announcement was a marked change from word late Monday, when the district said the school would be closed for a second day because of the then-ongoing investigation.

Berner Middle School was closed Monday after district officials were first notified of the threat. An alert posted on the district's website said officials had closed the campus "so the threat could be fully assessed and investigated for the safety of our faculty and students."

Officials with the district did not specify the nature of the threat or where online it was posted.