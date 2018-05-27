TODAY'S PAPER
Bethpage Air Show gears up for Day Two at Jones Beach

Possible scattered rain showers could interfere with the day’s lineup, however.

The Blue Angels take to the sky during

The Blue Angels take to the sky during the 15th annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach Saturday, May 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Laura Blasey laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
After a day of fast flights and dazzling heights, the Bethpage Air Show enters its second and final day Sunday at Jones Beach State Park.

Throngs of aviation fans flocked to the air show on Saturday, to see World War II planes, stunt pilots, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Attendance surged to 193,000 people, and officials reported parking fields for the air show had reached capacity by about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The weather could be a factor in Sunday’s lineup.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 fighter jets cannot fly unless there is a minimum ceiling of 1,000 feet with visibility of at least 3 miles, according to Wayne Boggs, the show’s air boss, who controls all flights.

After a sunny and only slightly hazy Saturday, clouds and cooler temperatures were expected to move Sunday.

Scattered rain — which could prevent a Raptor showing — is possible, with the highest chances in the morning.

The rain could strip off the paint on the Raptor, which would mean more work for the repair crew, as that is one of the stealth components, according to Senior Airman Kaylee Dubois, a Raptor spokeswoman.

The performances are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The show is free; the regular $10 parking fee is charged. Empire Passports will be accepted. Toll plazas are closed — cars can pay directly in the parking field.

For more information, go to airshow.jonesbeach.com or call 631-321-3510.

With Joan Gralla

Headshot

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

