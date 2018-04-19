TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
43° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

State: Blue Angels to headline Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

The annual Memorial Day tradition is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 26 and 27.

Two members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Two members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team fly their F/A-18 Hornet aircraft past each other during the Star Spangled Salute air show at Tinker Air Force Base, near Oklahoma City, on June 9, 2007. Photo Credit: AP

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and its North American counterpart, the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, are among an all-star lineup of aerobatic teams to perform this Memorial Day weekend at the 15th annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on Thursday announced the performers at “Long Island’s Greatest Show.” This year’s edition is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 26 and 27.

The Blue Angels fly state of the art F/A-18 Hornets, while the Snowbirds fly Canadian training legends CT-114 Tutors.

The show will also feature performances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team; pilot Sean Tucker in his custom-built Oracle Challenger II biplane, aerobatic pilot Matt Chapman; the John Klatt Airshows / Jack Link’s Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco Aerobatic Team; the GEICO Skytypers and their vintage World War II aircraft and flybys by the World War II-era B-17 bomber Yankee Lady and a Hercules HC-130.

Attendees can also expect an appearance by an F-22 Raptor, the newest addition to the U.S. Air Force inventory of fighter aircraft, and a flyby by the SUNY Farmingdale State College Flying Rams in seven of their 22 college-owned planes.

State parks deputy regional director George Gorman said the show features “a remarkable lineup,” while Linda Armyn, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Bethpage Federal Credit Union, which is the main sponsor, said the show “has become a celebrated Long Island tradition.”

“We are all privileged to be able to continue to honor our nation’s military by bringing many of the world’s best military and civilian performers together for a show of this magnitude,” Armyn said.

The Bethpage Air Show is free to the public, with a standard $10 vehicle use fee to be collected for entrance to Jones Beach. Attendees can also use their 2018 NYS Empire Passport, which can be obtained for a one-time fee of $80.

For more information of the 2018 show, go to www.bethpageairshow.com or www.facebook.com/BethpageAirShow/. Attendees can also call the regional office of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation at 631-321-3510.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Kyle Richard accepts an award at the Biden Biden honors LIer shot after stopping rape attempt
Jonathan Sinnreich leaves federal court in Central Islip Sinnreich says he cautioned town against ‘bogus’ proposal
Martin Tankleff arrives at federal court in Central Tankleff awarded $10 million settlement
Miguel Angel Corea Díaz leaves Nassau police headquarters 'Reaper,' alleged East Coast MS-13 kingpin, arraigned
Suffolk County police commissioner nominee Geraldine Hart speaks Hart seeks to reassure immigrant communities
James Capolino, 38, left, and Dominick Cestaro, 18, Cops: Two charged after drug transaction