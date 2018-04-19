The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and its North American counterpart, the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, are among an all-star lineup of aerobatic teams to perform this Memorial Day weekend at the 15th annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on Thursday announced the performers at “Long Island’s Greatest Show.” This year’s edition is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 26 and 27.

The Blue Angels fly state of the art F/A-18 Hornets, while the Snowbirds fly Canadian training legends CT-114 Tutors.

The show will also feature performances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team; pilot Sean Tucker in his custom-built Oracle Challenger II biplane, aerobatic pilot Matt Chapman; the John Klatt Airshows / Jack Link’s Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco Aerobatic Team; the GEICO Skytypers and their vintage World War II aircraft and flybys by the World War II-era B-17 bomber Yankee Lady and a Hercules HC-130.

Attendees can also expect an appearance by an F-22 Raptor, the newest addition to the U.S. Air Force inventory of fighter aircraft, and a flyby by the SUNY Farmingdale State College Flying Rams in seven of their 22 college-owned planes.

State parks deputy regional director George Gorman said the show features “a remarkable lineup,” while Linda Armyn, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Bethpage Federal Credit Union, which is the main sponsor, said the show “has become a celebrated Long Island tradition.”

“We are all privileged to be able to continue to honor our nation’s military by bringing many of the world’s best military and civilian performers together for a show of this magnitude,” Armyn said.

The Bethpage Air Show is free to the public, with a standard $10 vehicle use fee to be collected for entrance to Jones Beach. Attendees can also use their 2018 NYS Empire Passport, which can be obtained for a one-time fee of $80.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For more information of the 2018 show, go to www.bethpageairshow.com or www.facebook.com/BethpageAirShow/. Attendees can also call the regional office of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation at 631-321-3510.