A second day of rain and unseasonably cool temperatures has forced cancellation of Sunday's performance of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, organizers said.

"The decision is necessary to ensure the safety of the performers and the spectators," said a message posted on the air show's Facebook page Sunday morning.

Saturday's air show was canceled as the heavy rain and wind made aerobatic stunts unsafe.

However, a livestream of Friday's rehearsal — along with interviews with pilots, is available on WABC-TV and its connected apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

"It was well received and … is available today at the same websites," said George Gorman, Long Island regional director, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

While last year's show was canceled due to the pandemic, bad weather has only done so twice: in 2013 and 2018.

Those with tickets to Sunday’s performance are eligible to receive two free day park passes or a refund.

"Fans who wish to receive a refund should email their confirmation numbers with the email address they used to purchase their tickets to jonesbeach.airshow@parks.ny.gov," the air show Facebook page said.

With Joan Gralla