Through azure skies, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels swooped into Republic Airport in East Farmingdale on Thursday morning, arriving on Long Island for this weekend’s annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

Their performance often is the most popular one at the show, which also features vintage planes and the country’s top stunt pilots.

Security again was intensified for the 15th annual show with the addition of drones, more plainclothes officers and security cameras and searches of delivery trucks.

After landing Thursday morning, Cmdr. Eric Doyle — call sign “Popeye” after the Gene Hackman character in the movie “The French Connection” — said serving in the Navy as a Blue Angel was “the ultimate.”

The Memorial Day show naturally has special significance, Doyle said.

“We try our best to represent all of them,” he said, standing by his No. 1 F-18. “That’s honoring the men and women currently [serving] and all of those who have gone before us and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Flying over Jones Beach poses a few difficulties, he said, as checkpoints are easier to locate on land.

“You can’t use a wave as a checkpoint.”

However, there are advantages: The air can be smooth over water — and the beach can handle huge throngs.

“You have limitless crowd line — that’s motivating.”