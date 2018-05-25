Bethpage Air Show rehearsal draws tens of thousands
The fine weather freed the Memorial Day weekend sky dancers to pull off some of their most demanding maneuvers.
The elite performers at Friday’s rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach soared, tumbled, hammer-headed, rolled, dove and just basically awed the audience of tens of thousands below.
“We will thrill you today, coming at each other at 1,000 kilometers an hour, about 600 mph,” said Canadian Forces Snowbirds Lt. Michele Tremblay at a news conference after a few performances.
She referred to closing speeds that can double an aircraft’s top speed, which is about 350 mph for her team’s fighter jets.
Several officials who addressed the crowd underlined the somber nature of Memorial Day.
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you,’ to all of those who were in the service,” said Wayne Horsley, Long Island regional director, state parks.
Performances are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Though Saturday’s forecast does not include rain or clouds until the early afternoon, predictions for Sunday are gloomier and might even ground performers if thunderstorms strike.
The Sunday forecast may explain the high number of spectators who showed up Friday for the rehearsal, officials said.
The 15th annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach runs Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend and is headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
— Military performers: In addition to the Blue Angels, the show features the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.
— Performances are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
— Civilian stunt pilots: Sean D. Tucker and Team Oracle, Matt Chapman, Screamin’ Sasquatch presented by John Klatt Airshows, David Windmiller.
— Additional performers: the GEICO Skytypers, American Air Power Museum Warbirds with their vintage World War II aircraft, flybys by the B17 bomber “Yankee Lady,” a Hercules HC-130 combat search and rescue plane and the SUNY Farmingdale State College Flying Rams in seven of their 22 college-owned planes.
— The show is free; the regular $10 parking fee is charged. Empire Passports will be accepted. Toll plazas will be closed – cars can pay directly in the parking field.
— For more information, go to bethpageairshow.com or call 631-321-3510.
