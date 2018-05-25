The elite performers at Friday’s rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach soared, tumbled, hammer-headed, rolled, dove and just basically awed the audience of tens of thousands below.

“We will thrill you today, coming at each other at 1,000 kilometers an hour, about 600 mph,” said Canadian Forces Snowbirds Lt. Michele Tremblay at a news conference after a few performances.

She referred to closing speeds that can double an aircraft’s top speed, which is about 350 mph for her team’s fighter jets.

Several officials who addressed the crowd underlined the somber nature of Memorial Day.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you,’ to all of those who were in the service,” said Wayne Horsley, Long Island regional director, state parks.

The fine weather freed the Memorial Day weekend sky dancers to pull off some of their most demanding maneuvers, experts said.

Performances are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Though Saturday’s forecast does not include rain or clouds until the early afternoon, predictions for Sunday are gloomier and might even ground performers if thunderstorms strike.

The Sunday forecast may explain the high number of spectators who showed up Friday for the rehearsal, officials said.