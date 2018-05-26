High above the white sand and sparkling sea, vintage, aerobatic and fighter jet pilots have begun dazzling the spectators, painting the sky with the smoke trails of their perilous patterns on Saturday at the Bethpage Air Show.

Jones Beach was teeming with people before the two-day, 15th annual air show began. The beach was filling with popped-open umbrellas, and the boardwalk, all kinds of food kiosks and people browsing.

Standing beside the elevated command center on the edge of the sand, Wayne Horsley, the state parks regional director for Long Island, surveyed the families arriving, reveling in the sunshine and comfortable breezes.

The air show, for him, speaks to Long Island’s long love affair with aviation.

“Aviation is part of our blood,” he said. “Whether your father or grandfather worked for Grumman or some other place, it’s passed down the generations.

“That’s why we get so many people. We got 82,000 people yesterday and that was just for a practice.” That feeling is made more powerful because the show falls on Memorial Day weekend, he said.

“The air show has become a way to express patriotism, love of country and respect for those who have served in the armed services — especially those who’ve given the utmost,” he said.

Stuart Cameron, Suffolk County police chief of department, outlined a few of the difficulties in keeping such an enormous crowd safe.

“Just the coordination is a tremendous job,” he said. “It’s incredibly difficult with the amount of people and traffic coming through,” he said.

The state park police is the lead agency for the event. It will be joined by officers from the State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Wantagh Fire Department.

The weather Saturday was more promising than the forecast for Sunday.

Even on the first day of the show, early performers — including world-famous stunt pilots — might enjoy the best conditions.

Rain and thunderstorms, which would ground the performers, “mainly” are forecast after 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday rain is “likely,” mostly before 11 a.m., with clouds, the NWS said. It estimated the odds of precipitation at 60 percent.

As the Pastore family from Lindenhurst stepped onto the boardwalk before the show, all smiles and sunglasses and beach supplies, patriarch Louis Pastore, 60, was prepared. He carried two chairs on his back, and his half-dozen family members were equipped with coolers, an umbrella, baseball gloves and mitts, a football and other items.

“It’s all about having fun,” Pastore said, noting that he’s brought the family to a handful of these shows. “We make a day of it.”

For his grandson Russell Frank Jr., 11, this is a day filled with loud, fast jets that do things that seem unimaginable in the sky — as well as all the fun that a beach trip can offer.

“I want to see the Blue Angels,” he said of the U.S. Navy’s aerobatic team of jets.

This year, the Blue Angels — often the biggest draw — will put in their eighth, approximately 40-minute performance, flying within 18 inches of each other at up to 700 mph.

“It’s a privilege to wear this uniform,” said Cmdr. Eric Doyle on Thursday, adding that he and the team he leads think of all those who have gone before them every day.

Standing by his F/A-18 Hornet, he explained they all rotate in and out of the elite performance unit.

“We came from the fleet and we go back to the fleet, with all our brothers and sisters fighting the fights.”

This year’s military performers include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

Other stars who can be relied upon to stun and amaze their audience are civilian stunt pilots: Sean D. Tucker and Team Oracle, Matt Chapman, Screamin’ Sasquatch presented by John Klatt Airshows, and David Windmiller.

The American Air Power Museum Warbirds with their vintage World War II aircraft will perform; there will be flybys by the B17 bomber “Yankee Lady.”

If the clouds roll in and visibility falls below three miles, the military jet teams will revise their shows, increasing the number of horizontal maneuvers and skipping some vertical ones, experts said.

Performing at this level, said Doyle, call sign “Popeye,” requires all six pilots to put in months of training during the winter. “It’s a lot of fun; it’s a lot of muscle memory.”

His priorities? “The safety of us, the safety of the public — and just to make sure we put on a safe demonstration.”

Snowbirds Lt. Michel Tremblay, whose team is led by Maj. Denis Bandet, explained how much concentration it takes to fly one of the team’s nine jets, especially when their wings are overlapping by 4 feet.

And the Snowbirds’ 1960s jets have none of the automated guidance, controls or other advanced systems that are such important factors in modern fighter jets.

“They have to have complete trust in each other,” Tremblay said, that their teammates will remain in their place in formations.

That means developing the discipline to stay completely focused on the plane alongside them. “He can’t be looking up to the sky to say ‘He’s not in position, I’d better move.’ ”

Before each flight, “The air boss looks at each pilot and every pilot and says ‘Are you ready?’ ”