A limited number of parking tickets for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park held over Memorial Day weekend will go on sale starting Monday at 9 a.m., Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Pandemic restrictions mean attendance at one of Long Island’s most popular annual events — which last year was canceled — will be reduced to just 50% of the capacity of each parking field.

This year’s performers are expected to include the Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons team, Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II [Warthog] close air support attack aircraft, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue team.

To attend, fans must purchase one ticket, called an "Event Parking Pass," for each vehicle, Cuomo said in a statement on Friday.

People may arrive by public buses, though taxis and ride-sharing services, including Lyft and Uber, will be barred.

And individual cars cannot drop off passengers, the governor said.

Health care workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle are being singled out for their service; the Island’s three health care networks will receive 1,800 parking passes for these employees.

"We are especially pleased that this year we will be able to recognize the selfless and courageous health care heroes who have sacrificed so much over the past year in order to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe," Cuomo, saying common sense measures such as masks and social distancing will allow New Yorkers to attend safely. He added, "Thanks to their dedication and perseverance, New York has been able to not only beat back the virus, but begin our return to normalcy as well."

Event passes will be sold through the website for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Only one pass can be bought in one transaction.

To ensure no one misses out, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the parks department and WABC are coordinating to livestream the air show on Saturday, May 29, 2021 with a rain day of Sunday, May 30, 2021, Cuomo said.