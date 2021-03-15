TODAY'S PAPER
Bethpage Air Show returning to Jones Beach on Memorial Day weekend, Cuomo says

The Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to the skies above Jones Beach this year. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Thunderbirds are go!

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will return this Memorial Day weekend, the 2021 version featuring performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the air show return Monday, though officials said pandemic protocols will limit crowds to 50% capacity.

"As we continue to see progress in our fight against COVID and cautiously reopen our state, we can look forward to enjoying more and more outdoor adventures this summer — including the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park," Cuomo said in a statement, adding: "With safety measures in place, New Yorkers and visitors can get back to enjoying all that Jones Beach and Long Island State Parks have to offer, and this annual festival is a great way to get outdoors and support the regional Long Island economy."

While the pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual show in 2020, highlights this Memorial Day weekend are scheduled to include performances not only by the Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons team, but also appearances of a Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II [Warthog] close air support attack aircraft, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue team and "many other world-class civilian performers," officials said.

Show dates include a practice show on Friday, May 28, and performance dates of Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visitors must purchase advance tickets to park at Jones Beach, though details on ticket purchasing will be announced at a later date, officials said. In addition to limiting capacity to 50%, face masking and social distancing requirements also will be in place and subject to enforcement, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

