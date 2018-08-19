The Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad Sunday charged a Bethpage firefighter in connection with starting five fires since June 2017.

Christopher Cordeiro, 20, of Bethpage, and a member of the Bethpage Fire Department, was charged with third- and fourth-degree arson, two counts of fifth-degree arson, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a Nassau County Police news release.

An Arson Bomb Squad investigation found Cordeiro responsible for a molotov cocktail fire in a sump set on June 25, 2017 across from 25 Arthur Avenue, and a dumpster fire on March 1 of this year at 67 West Millpage Drive, police said. He also set fire to an abandoned house on Aug. 5 at 285 Stewart Avenue; a wooded area next to 96 Broadway on Aug. 10; and a shed on Aug. 19 at 121 North Hermann Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Sunday without incident, and will be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.