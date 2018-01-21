TODAY'S PAPER
Car crashes into Bethpage house, driver hurt, cops say

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A car crashed into a Bethpage home Saturday night, injuring the driver and damaging the home, Nassau County police said.

At around 10 p.m. the residents of a Hicksville Road home got a shock when a BMW struck their house. The residents, who were home at the time, were not injured police said.

A photograph of the scene showed a car on the lawn of a house, which is between Iris Place and Gloria Road, with extensive damage to a side wall.

The driver was treated at an area hospital and further details about the driver’s condition were not available, police said.

Criminality is not suspected in the accident, which is under investigation, police said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

