TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
68° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Bethpage developer fined $166G over filings for condo projects

The state AG’s office ordered payments from Anthony Galeotafiore, citing his failure to disclose his role in negotiating mortgage loans and omitting information on developments in Copiague, Westbury and Islip Terrace.

The Harvorview Estates, in Copiague, seen here April

The Harvorview Estates, in Copiague, seen here April 26, 2018, after the Bethpage developer was fined over $140k for negotiating mortgage loans without a real estate license. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

The state Office of the Attorney General has fined a Bethpage developer $141,000 and ordered him to pay $25,000 in restitution over information omitted from state filings on condominium developments in Copiague, Westbury and Islip Terrace.

Anthony Galeotafiore, president of AJG Capital of Bethpage, was ordered to pay the fines as part of the “Assurance of Discontinuance” issued Jan. 30 by the attorney general’s office.

Galeotafiore did not respond to requests for comment. According to the assurance obtained by Newsday, he “admits to the OAG’s Findings.”

The violations stem from Galeotafiore’s offering plans or broker-dealer registration statements submitted to the state in connection with four developments built on Long Island in recent years or currently under construction:

&#110; Harbor View Estates, 40 units for residents 55 and older in Copiague;

&#110; Parkview at Salisbury, 30 units for residents 55 and older in Westbury;

&#110; Cypress Way at Islip Terrace, 26 units for residents 55 and older in Islip Terrace;

&#110; Newton Gardens, eight units in Westbury.

According to the assurance, the information Galeotafiore variously did not disclose in filings included:

&#110; Six mortgage loans that he negotiated between 2011 and 2014, for which he received more than $500,000 in fees, although he lacked the requisite real estate broker license;

&#110; A 2003 sanction from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that required him to “disgorge” $250,150 in consulting fees, pay a $5,000 fine to the National Association of Securities Dealers and temporarily suspend contact with association members;

&#110; Litigation involving Galeotafiore over alleged fraud and a profit distribution dispute with a co-developer;

&#110; His temporary status as the principal of a group sponsoring one of the developments.

AJG Capital, which lists the four projects in its online portfolio, works in real estate development, bridge lending and capital note acquisition, according to its web page.

“Our investments span the East End of Long Island, to the New York Metro area, New Jersey, and Florida,” and include “office, retail, industrial, multi-family, condominium and mixed-use investment properties,” the page reads.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Latest Long Island News

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, Judge appoints special master in Trump privilege case
MTA police investigate the death of a man Officials: NTSB probing death at LIRR station
Singers Max, in the hat, and Harvey with Meeting music stars Max and Harvey
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state Cuomo: RFPs going out for Vital Brooklyn plan
Charges were upgraded Thursday for Jamel Turner in Records: Charges upgraded in crash that killed 5
Singer and actor Nick Jonas with Kidsday reporters Nick Jonas of ‘Jumanji’ talks to LI kids