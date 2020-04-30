Road in Bethpage remains closed after crash

A section of road in Bethpage will remain closed until at least Thursday afternoon following a Wednesday crash that knocked down three utility poles, wires and transformers, Nassau County police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Hicksville Road and Wantagh Avenue at 5:51 p.m., police said. It forced the closure of Hicksville Road between Central Avenue and Brenner Avenue.

The driver of a blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No criminality was involved.

