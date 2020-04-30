TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
49° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Road in Bethpage remains closed after crash

The scene of the accident Wednesday in Bethpage.

The scene of the accident Wednesday in Bethpage. Credit: Fully Involved Media Group LLC

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A section of road in Bethpage will remain closed until at least Thursday afternoon following a Wednesday crash that knocked down three utility poles, wires and transformers, Nassau County police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Hicksville Road and Wantagh Avenue at 5:51 p.m., police said. It forced the closure of Hicksville Road between Central Avenue and Brenner Avenue.

The driver of a blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No criminality was involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Canadian geese goslings by a pond in Merrick Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
A patient gets a COVID-19 antibody test at Testing for antibodies ramping up with reopening plans
Dr. Michele Reed, right, returns to work in Lakeview doctor returns to work after battle with COVID-19
The gazebo in the Chester A. Reese Veterans Malverne a magnet for movie buffs, old-time residents
The cast of Bravo's "Camp Getaway." New Bravo series showcases antics at LI native's 'adult summer camp'
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday that Curran: Nassau hitting benchmarks toward reopening after COVID-19 measures
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search