A Bethpage man charged with public lewdness last month was arrested again Friday after an investigation determined he had made what appeared to be sexual advances earlier toward a 10-year-old boy, Nassau County police said.

Petar Dunat, 18, of Stewart Avenue, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child about 3:45 p.m. June 18 in Hicksville, when he drew the attention of a boy walking on Gables Drive near Gables Road, police said.

Dunat made a U-turn in his sedan, pulled up by the boy and made sexual remarks, police said. The boy went home and told his parents, who contacted the police. In asking for the public's help to find the driver, investigators had issued a drawing of the suspect, whom the boy described as a blond-haired man in his 20s wearing a black shirt.

Second Precinct detectives discovered the suspect was the same man arrested June 27 after he touched himself inappropriately in his vehicle while asking a 70-year-old woman for directions, police said. That happened on East Nicholai Street in Hicksville, authorities said, and Dunat was arraigned on a charge of public lewdness in that case.