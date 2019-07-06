TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Bethpage man arrested for apparent sexual advances toward boy

Petar Dunat, 18, of Bethpage.

Petar Dunat, 18, of Bethpage.   Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Bethpage man charged with public lewdness last month was arrested again Friday after an investigation determined he had made what appeared to be sexual advances earlier toward a 10-year-old boy, Nassau County police said.

Petar Dunat, 18, of Stewart Avenue, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child about 3:45 p.m. June 18 in Hicksville, when he drew the attention of a boy walking on Gables Drive near Gables Road, police said. 

Dunat made a U-turn in his sedan, pulled up by the boy and made sexual remarks, police said. The boy went home and told his parents, who contacted the police. In asking for the public's help to find the driver, investigators had issued a drawing of the suspect, whom the boy described as a blond-haired man in his 20s wearing a black shirt. 

Second Precinct detectives discovered the suspect was the same man arrested June 27 after he touched himself inappropriately in his vehicle while asking a 70-year-old woman for directions, police said. That happened on East Nicholai Street in Hicksville, authorities said, and Dunat was arraigned on a charge of public lewdness in that case.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Hinrichs of Sound Beach. Cops: LI man charged in rape of underage girl
Cannabis plant NY prepares for expunging some marijuana arrests
William Mohan, 53, of Lindenhurst. Cops: Customers nab shoplifter who hit worker
Dowling College was established in 1968 and had Suit filed against Dowling trustees, ex-officials
A sign on Friday greets moviegoers at the LI movie theater closed after health inspectors find mice
Plebe candidates for the U.S. Merchant Marine class New merchant marine class begins voyage
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search