Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Bethpage, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A male pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night in Bethpage, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Maple and Stewart avenues and was reported in a 911 call at about 9:50 p.m.

The victim was westbound on Maple Avenue when police said he was hit by a 2016 Honda CRV headed northbound on Stewart Avenue, suffering what were described by police as "multiple trauma injuries." He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The driver, whose identity also has not been released, remained at the scene and has not been charged, police said.

Police said there appears to be no criminality, but said the investigation is continuing.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

