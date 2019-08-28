A male pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night in Bethpage, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Maple and Stewart avenues and was reported in a 911 call at about 9:50 p.m.

The victim was westbound on Maple Avenue when police said he was hit by a 2016 Honda CRV headed northbound on Stewart Avenue, suffering what were described by police as "multiple trauma injuries." He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The driver, whose identity also has not been released, remained at the scene and has not been charged, police said.

Police said there appears to be no criminality, but said the investigation is continuing.