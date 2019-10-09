TODAY'S PAPER
Police identify bicyclist killed in crash last week

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A bicyclist hit and killed by a vehicle last week in Mineola has been identified as Joseph Harrison of Williston Park, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Harrison, 64, was struck by a sport utility vehicle while riding a bike south on Mineola Boulevard near Washington Avenue shortly after midnight on Oct. 2, police said. He suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Also Wednesday, police said they were looking to identify and locate the vehicle involved in the fatal crash. Police said a 2006 to 2008 Infiniti, four-door, light color — possibly silver or gray — SUV struck Harrison. Police said the SUV had front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous, police said.

