A 12-year-old boy died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday night while riding his bicycle on Hempstead Bethpage Turnpike in Levittown, Nassau County police said.

The boy was hit at about 6 p.m. as he rode westbound on the turnpike, police said. He was transported to a hospital after the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the boy remained at the scene and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Police did not release the boy's name or other details.