Boy, 14, fatally struck while crossing Oceanside road riding bicycle, police say

Nassau County police responded to a report of

Nassau County police responded to a report of a bicyclist, 14, fatally struck Sunday evening on Daly Boulevard west of Long Beach Road in Oceanside.

By Newsday Staff
A 14-year-old boy was killed Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Oceanside, Nassau County police said.

The boy, who was riding a bicycle, suffered "multiple injuries" when he was hit at about 5:08 p.m. by a Chevrolet Equinox going west on Daly Boulevard in the vicinity of Long Beach Road, police said. At the time he was trying to cross Daly Boulevard.

The boy was taken to a hospital by the Oceanside Fire Department and was pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m., police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

The driver remained at the scene and was not charged, police said.

