The 14-year-old boy killed riding his bicycle Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle has been identified as a freshman at Oceanside High School, school officials said.

Dylan Schuster suffered "multiple injuries" when he was hit shortly after 5 p.m. by a Chevrolet Equinox going west on Daly Boulevard in the vicinity of Long Beach Road, Nassau police said. At the time of the accident Schuster was trying to cross Daly Boulevard.

Schuster was taken to a hospital by the Oceanside Fire Department and was pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m., police said.

"It is with great sadness that I share with the community the news that Dylan Schuster, a 9th grade student at Oceanside High School, passed away yesterday evening," Phyllis Harrington, superintendent of Oceanside School District said in a statement. "Dylan was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car. Our Oceanside High School administrators and faculty met early this morning to put resources in place for grieving students and staff. On behalf of our entire school district, we extend our deepest sympathy to Dylan's family."

A district spokeswoman said grief counseling and support services are in place for students and staff.

The driver remained at the scene and was not charged, police said.

The accident is the second death of an Oceanside High School student in the past four months.

In September, Khaseen Morris, 16, was killed after he was stabbed in the heart during an after-school brawl at an Oceanside strip mall. Prosecutors have charged eight Long Beach teenagers for their role in the assault including Tyler Flach, 19, who authorities said fatally stabbed Morris during the fight.