Bicyclist fatally hit in Long Beach, police say

A 65-year-old male bicyclist, whose identity has not been released, died after a 2015 Ford Explorer struck him in Long Beach on Monday night, police said.

Investigators still are probing the crash that occurred on Emerson Place at about 9:55 p.m., they said.

The bicyclist was headed west; the motorist was driving south on Austin Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver, a 59-year-old man, remained at the crash and was not injured. The safety of his vehicle is being checked, police said.