Bicyclist fatally hit in Long Beach, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 65-year-old male bicyclist, whose identity has not been released, died after a 2015 Ford Explorer struck him in Long Beach on Monday night, police said.

Investigators still are probing the crash that occurred on Emerson Place at about 9:55 p.m., they said.

The bicyclist was headed west; the motorist was driving south on Austin Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver, a 59-year-old man, remained at the crash and was not injured. The safety of his vehicle is being checked, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

