A sport utility vehicle struck and seriously injured a teen boy riding a bicycle in Massapequa Park on Friday night, Nassau police said.

The injured 15-year-old was not identified. He was riding the bicycle south on Park Boulevard near Sunrise Highway about 6 p.m. when a 2013 Dodge SUV headed east hit the bicyclist, police said.

The teen was treated at an area hospital, police said. The driver of the SUV remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.