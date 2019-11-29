TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

SUV hits bicyclist in Massapequa Park, police say

A teen bicyclist was seriously injured when he

A teen bicyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by an SUV on Park Boulevard on Friday night in Massapequa Park, police said. Credit: PAUL MAZZA

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A sport utility vehicle struck and seriously injured a teen boy riding a bicycle in Massapequa Park on Friday night, Nassau police said.

The injured 15-year-old was not identified. He was riding the bicycle south on Park Boulevard near Sunrise Highway about 6 p.m. when a 2013 Dodge SUV headed east hit the bicyclist, police said.

The teen was treated at an area hospital, police said. The driver of the SUV remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Edward Rodriguez, 22, of the Bronx, was charged New charges for man in 'grandson in jail' scam, cops say
Plainedge QB Dan Villari runs for the touchdown Villari leads Plainedge to LI Class III championship
Investigators probe a vehicle in which a man Police: Glen Cove man charged in road rage stabbing
Freeport RB Makhai Jinks goes to the outside Makhai Jinks, Freeport take Long Island Class I title
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin gives Sunny and chilly Saturday, with snow, rain on the way
Michael Goldstein, left, looks over old photos and Newly found siblings break bread on Thanksgiving
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search