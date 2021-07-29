A bicyclist was struck by a car and killed as he crossed Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Police said the bicyclist, identified as Alfredo Hernandez, 50, of Hempstead, was struck at 5:23 p.m. and said he was transported by police ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a physician.

The driver, who police said remained at the scene, was not injured.

The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.