TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Bicyclist fatally struck by car while crossing road in Hempstead, Nassau police say

Police at the scene of a collision involving

Police at the scene of a collision involving a bicyclist and a white Mercedes on Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead on Wednesday. Credit: James Escher

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A bicyclist was struck by a car and killed as he crossed Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Police said the bicyclist, identified as Alfredo Hernandez, 50, of Hempstead, was struck at 5:23 p.m. and said he was transported by police ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a physician.

The driver, who police said remained at the scene, was not injured.

The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These employers, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
At a news conference Wednesday in Greenlawn, Alisa
A simple message after a painful tragedy: Don't drink and drive
Swimming was limited on Wednesday after lifeguards spotted
Officials: Hempstead Town beaches limit swimming, Nickerson Beach closed due to shark sightings
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced new state efforts
NY mandating vaccine or testing for state workers, Cuomo says
The inner waters of Cold Spring Harbor are
Cold Spring Harbor faces outbreak of toxic algae
Jennifer Culp, the intergovernmental coordinator for the Suffolk
Opioid trial: Suffolk had to develop a 'compassion fatigue' program for first responders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?