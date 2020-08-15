Cops: Driver of bucket truck charged after bicyclist is struck, killed

A Florida man who drove a bucket truck Friday afternoon faces multiple charges after he hit a bicyclist, killing him, and crashed into seven vehicles in East Garden City, Nassau police said.

Matthew Mummaw, 33, of Jacksonville, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and other counts after his vehicle struck a 39-year-old bicyclist at the Meadowbrook Parkway overpass, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t release his name Saturday afternoon.

Mummaw also was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an incident and driving while ability impaired, police said, though they declined to say what led to the impairment of his ability to drive.

Before hitting the bicyclist, police said, Mummaw drove southbound on Merchants Concourse and separately crashed into five vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Corporate Drive and Merchants Concourse.

Police, who were dispatched at 4:37 p.m. Friday, said Mummaw didn’t stop after striking the bicyclist. Instead, he allegedly made a right turn onto Stewart Avenue and collided head-on with two more vehicles before stopping.

Police said Mummaw was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and will be arraigned later when medically practical. No other information was available on injuries.

Court records Saturday didn’t list an attorney representing Mummaw.