A bicyclist was in critical condition Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck him in Hicksville, police said.

The unidentified male bicyclist, 16, was crossing Old County Road at Newbridge Road when a 63-year-old man driving a 2019 Nissan north on Newbridge struck him at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nassau County police said in a statement.

The teen suffered head injuries and was transported to a hospital, police said. The driver was not injured.

The vehicle was brake- and safety-tested, said police, who are investigating the crash.