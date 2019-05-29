TODAY'S PAPER
Bicyclist in critical condition after Hicksville crash, police say

Nassau County police at the crash scene in

Nassau County police at the crash scene in Hicksville on Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Fully Involved Media Group

By Newsday Staff
A bicyclist was in critical condition Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck him in Hicksville, police said.

The unidentified male bicyclist, 16, was crossing Old County Road at Newbridge Road when a 63-year-old man driving a 2019 Nissan north on Newbridge struck him at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nassau County police said in a statement.

The teen suffered head injuries and was transported to a hospital, police said. The driver was not injured.

The vehicle was brake- and safety-tested, said police, who are investigating the crash.

