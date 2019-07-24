TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Fire prompts evacuation of Big Chief School and Camp in North Bellmore, officials say

Firefighters from seven Nassau departments responded to a

Firefighters from seven Nassau departments responded to a fire at the Big Chief School and Camp reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

More than 150 children and counselors were safely evacuated from a late-morning fire at a summer camp in North Bellmore Wednesday, Nassau police and fire officials said.

The fire at the Big Chief School and Camp, near the intersection of North Jerusalem and Newbridge roads, was reported in a 911 call at 11:22 a.m.

Nassau County Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said 158 children were evacuated, along with camp counselors, to nearby St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow. There were no reported injuries, Uttaro said.

The camp website said the school has operated since 1954 and that campers range in age from 3 to 12 years old.

Uttaro said he had spoken with authorities on scene and said, "I want to make it very clear all kids are evacuated and accounted for, the fire is under control, and police are now working on reunifying the children with their families."

On its Facebook page the camp said: "Today we had a fire at Big Chief. ALL the kids and staff are fine. However we need you to pick up your children at St Rapheal's church in the back."

Police said the initial 911 call was placed by a woman who said: "The school's on fire."

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the roof of the building. No cause has been determined, and the extent of the damage was not known.

Firefighters from seven Nassau departments — North Bellmore, Bellmore, East Meadow, Wantagh, Merrick, North Merrick and Levittown — all responded to the scene, as well as crews from Bellmore-Merrick Ambulance. Uttaro said the fire was brought under control by 12:15 p.m. Firefighters from North Massapequa and Seaford were on standby, Uttaro said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The new entrance to the LIRR concourse at MTA official to investigate homeless program
Sam arrived at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge 31 Reward for stolen bald eagle upped to $20,000
"American Idol" hopefuls huddle together to sing before 'American Idol' may have found its star in NYC
Joyce Knipper, the mother of U.S. Marine Cpl. Stuffed bear spreads Marine pride across LI 
Dust blown from a nearby farm field accumulated Farmers could face jail time over dust storms from fields 
An LIRR train at the Hicksville station during MTA chairman wants to safely move trains faster
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search