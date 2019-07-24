More than 150 children and counselors were safely evacuated from a late-morning fire at a summer camp in North Bellmore Wednesday, Nassau police and fire officials said.

The fire at the Big Chief School and Camp, near the intersection of North Jerusalem and Newbridge roads, was reported in a 911 call at 11:22 a.m.

Nassau County Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said 158 children were evacuated, along with camp counselors, to nearby St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow. There were no reported injuries, Uttaro said.

The camp website said the school has operated since 1954 and that campers range in age from 3 to 12 years old.

Uttaro said he had spoken with authorities on scene and said, "I want to make it very clear all kids are evacuated and accounted for, the fire is under control, and police are now working on reunifying the children with their families."

On its Facebook page the camp said: "Today we had a fire at Big Chief. ALL the kids and staff are fine. However we need you to pick up your children at St Rapheal's church in the back."

Police said the initial 911 call was placed by a woman who said: "The school's on fire."

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the roof of the building. No cause has been determined, and the extent of the damage was not known.

Firefighters from seven Nassau departments — North Bellmore, Bellmore, East Meadow, Wantagh, Merrick, North Merrick and Levittown — all responded to the scene, as well as crews from Bellmore-Merrick Ambulance. Uttaro said the fire was brought under control by 12:15 p.m. Firefighters from North Massapequa and Seaford were on standby, Uttaro said.

Additional details were not immediately available.