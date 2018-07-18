The eager group of young readers sat spellbound at the Freeport Public Library as Hempstead Town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney read to them from one her favorite children's book.

The hardcover book, "Make Way for Ducklings," held an endearing message for her, Sweeney told the early elementary school-aged children and their parents, adding that the classic story was a favorite of her children.

“It’s just a special place in my heart and I knew the book very well, so it’s easy for me to read it,” Sweeney said. “It brings home the importance not just for children, but for the entire family.”

The scene Tuesday was similiar to others every summer at libaries across Long Island where children are entertained while learning the importance of reading. The Freeport library event included an added goal — introducing young readers to bilingual literacy.

More than a dozen children brought along their own books as part of the “Bilingual Story Time” kick-off campaign, which aims to foster an early appreciation for literacy in English and Spanish, according to Hempstead officials. To reinforce the importance of reading, the children were encouraged to pick out a book to take home afterward from a collection donated by the Freeport non-profit, The Book Fairies. The organization's members collect new and used reading materials for those in need throughout the New York metropolitan area, officials said.

Sweeney's reading session was one of several Hempstead Town officials have planned for the rest of the summer. She said her work with Hempstead Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana is an effort to acquaint Hempstead's Spanish-speaking children and their families with summer reading, while fostering an awareness about learning English.

“Hopefully, it will start a lifelong love of reading,” Sweeney said. “Whatever excites them, as a community, we should be cultivating that interest.”

Hempstead officials will bring the bilingual reading program to the Wantagh Public Library on Tuesday and the Seaford Library on Thursday.

As Sweeney read to the children, Cabana did the same from a version of the book written in Spanish.

The picture book story tells the story of a mother duck and her eight ducklings — together called the "Mallards" — as they search for a home amid the frenzied streets of Boston.

"Why don't we build a nest?" Sweeney read aloud to the children, a question one the mother duck poses to her ducklings in the book.

A boy listening nodded yes while the other children stared in amusement as Sweeney and Cabana scrolled through the book's drawings of the Mallard family navigating Boston's dangerous mid-20th Century streets with the help of a rotund and friendly cop.

Many of the children listening intently and laughing at the Mallards' journey live in Spanish-speaking homes.

Glenda Zepeda, 33, of Freeport, brought her three bilingual children because she said it helps reinforce to them an appreciation for both English and Spanish.

"The reading …was beautiful, Zepeda said, "and I saw that they were very engaged."

Toward the end of the reading session, many of the children proudly held on to their own favorite books, among the selections, "Biscuit Wins a Prize," and "The Story of Ferdinand."

Freeport resident Christian Frye's 5-year-old son eagerly pick up his own pop-up picture book from the collection of donated reading materials afterward. Frye said she attended the reading session to support her young son's interest in reading but also to help him learn Spanish.

"He has a desire to learn how to read, so I want to keep feeding that," Frye said.