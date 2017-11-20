Police officers and firefighters responding to a reported car hitting a building Monday morning in Long Beach wound up crashing the set of a movie featuring native son Billy Crystal.

The smashed-up Cadillac at the Slices & Ices pizza and ice cream shop on West Beech Street was part of a set for a film starring Crystal, who grew up on East Park Avenue in the city.

“We got a call about 8 or 8:30 a.m.,” from someone who thought a car had actually crashed into the Slices and Ices building, Sgt. Timothy Radin said. “But that didn’t happen.”

Radin said police and firefighters responded to the scene though police were aware a movie was being filmed there.

“We knew about the filming but we had to make sure it wasn’t another car into another building,” Radin said.

According to the website Deadline Hollywood, “We Are Unsatisfied” is a comedy about an unlikely friendship between a struggling comedian living in California, who’s forced to move back home to Long Island, and Crystal, who plays his alcoholic dermatologist.

The independent project directed by first-time director Matt Ratner and also starring Ben Schwartz, as the comedian, started filming this month — with another Long Beach scene being shot Monday at Gentle Brew Coffee on East Park Avenue.

Representatives from the production were not immediately available to discuss the context of the car crash in the film but a spokeswoman for Crystal’s publicist confirmed Crystal was part of the filming Monday.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Billy was indeed on Long Island working on ‘We Are Unsatisfied,’ ” Heidi Schaeffer, a spokeswoman for Crystal’s Los Angeles — based publicity firm, PMK/BNC, said in an emailed statement.

According to the police department’s traffic division, there was no closure of the street while the crash was being filmed but motorists were redirected around the scene by an officer — thus the possibility for confusion that a real accident had occurred.

No one from Slices and Ices or Gentle Brew could be reached for comments.