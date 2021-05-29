TODAY'S PAPER
Car parade, party celebrate 103 years of life for WWII veteran

World War II veteran Sam Lukas celebrates his

World War II veteran Sam Lukas celebrates his 103rd birthday with family and friends at his home in Westbury on Saturday. Credit: Morgan Campbell

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
World War II veteran Sam Lukas has seen much over 103 years of life, from the Great Depression to wars in Korea and Vietnam to the construction of the Chrysler Building.

On Saturday, family, friends and well-wishers paid tribute to his long life with a drive-by parade at his Westbury home.

Several veterans organization, the Westbury Fire Department, Nassau County police and the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group flashed lights and honked horns as they drove past his Elton Street home. Lukas was later presented with a citation from Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell’s office in recognition of his war service, "good citizenry and dedication to his friends, family and country."

Born on May 30, 1918, Lukas was one of five children who grew up in the Maspeth section of Queens. He was drafted after high school and served in the U.S. Army in World War II, becoming a sergeant in the 828th Signal Pigeon Replacement Company. Lukas' unit trained carrier pigeons to send valuable communications and messages to U.S. troops during the war.

"When I was a kid, I grew up with pigeons. That was my hobby, I always loved pigeons," Lukas said with a laugh.

While sitting near a window as well-wishers threw him a party after the parade, Lukas said although being drafted interrupted his post-high school plans, he was happy about the friends he made in the Army.

His daughter Laura Sisti, of Merrick, said her father was an avid baseball fan and pitcher in his youth who taught her how to pitch. No matter the situation, Sisti said her father looked at life optimistically.

"He was always happy. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody. He never holds a grudge. And I think from growing up in the Depression and losing his parents young, he has a different outlook on life. He was always a hard worker, always supported the family, and he’s just amazing. He’s a kind soul," said Sisti, one of two children Lukas had with his late wife, Marie Lukas.

Lukas’ grandson James Sisti, 33, of Merrick, calls his grandfather his best friend whom he speaks with weekly by phone and bonds with on family trips to such places as New Hampshire and Quebec.

"He’s a very good inspiration in my life, he’s a role model and he’s like the mayor of his block. Everybody knows him as a good man. That’s my grandpa. He’s the best," James Sisti said.

Lukas said the birthday parade and party moved him deeply.

"It was a nice surprise. I enjoyed it very much, I’ll never forget this day," Lukas said.

