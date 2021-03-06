TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Street dedicated to honor former Hempstead school board president Bishop David Gates

Cooper Street in the Village of Hempstead is

Cooper Street in the Village of Hempstead is dedicated in honor of former school board president Bishop David Gates on Saturday. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

Some 100 community and religious leaders of the Village of Hempstead gathered on Saturday to dedicate a street in honor of the late Bishop David Gates, a local civil rights activist, religious leader, and Hempstead school board president.

The dedication at Cooper Street in Hempstead occurred ahead of the anniversary of Gates' death on March 25, 2020. Officials unveiled a sign for "Bishop David B. Gates II Way."

"He was God's gift to the Village of Hempstead," said Hempstead Mayor Don Ryan, noting that Gates had served as his chief of staff. "Very warm, very intelligent and very organized. You didn't get to me until you went through him."

Gates had served in various capacities of leadership, including senior pastor at Miracle Christian Center in Hempstead and president of the Hempstead NAACP. He was also a member of the Long Island Conference of Clergy and the executive assistant to Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don X. Clavin.

Officials said they chose Cooper Street because it is the location of the Miracle Christian Center, a church founded by Gates' mother and where his sister will soon be serving as pastor.

Gates was a lifelong Hempstead resident and graduated from Hempstead High School. He was 56 when he died.

Waylyn Hobbs Jr., a Village of Hempstead trustee, said he had known Gates since they were teens in youth ministry.

"It's a way of honoring him and his commitment to the community," said Hobbs of the street dedication. "He was a serious person. He was a strategic person, and he was a great planner."

Hobbs, who is pastor at Coney Island Cathedral in Brooklyn, added, "He always gave his all. He believed in giving back to his community."

Hobbs said he hoped the street sign will serve as an inspiration for future generations.

"When you dedicate your life to doing good and serving people, it doesn't go unnoticed," he said.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Nassau top stories

The Nassau Coliseum last June. Curran: Nassau Coliseum to be a COVID-19 vaccination site
Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. NUMC needs major overhaul to stay afloat, consultants say
The injured driver was extricated from a car Mayor: Car crashes into parked vehicle, ends up inside Subway
Still frame taken of police body camera footage Brown: Let's go to the videotape
New York American Water in Merrick in 2018. Suffolk County Water Authority proposes taking on system run by New York American Water
Body camera footage in deadly shooting by NYPD 'He's here': Footage shows deadly gunfight between abusive husband and NYPD officers from LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?