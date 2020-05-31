A few hundred protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement marched along South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview on Sunday to decry racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters held signs and chanted “I can’t breathe,” “hands up, don’t shoot,” “no justice, no peace,” and “justice for George.”

The protest remained peaceful while Nassau County police cars and officers lined the street and told demonstrators they were free to protest, but to keep moving on the sidewalk.

“Everyone around the country today has to do something. It’s important for everyone, not just in cities, to speak out,” Mike Sherov, 38, of Plainview said. "Everyone everywhere should be up in arms. This is the least we can do.”

Pierre Etienne, 37, of Plainview, said he was glad to see a peaceful protest without violence while expressing their message.

“You have a voice. It’s the most important part of this country, being out there and being productive,” Etienne said. “This is a very peaceful and honest rally. Police been great. Police have always been great. It’s not about anti-police. It’s to get everyone’s attention. There’s a problem. We have to change the problem.”

Susan Mandel, 69, said she had never participated in a protest, but she was moved to march Sunday after seeing the video of George Floyd and news coverage of protests.

“I think what happened to George Floyd is horrid and the cops that stood by and watched it is horrific,” Mandel said. “It was unbelievable and everyone has to band together.”

Many cars that drove by Sunday afternoon honked in support, though one unidentified truck decorated in “Trump 2020” signs, drove up and down the street as a counter protest.

Tommy Price, 51, of Hicksville, was not counter protesting, but stood by watching the protest wearing a Trump “Make America Great Again” hat. He said he came to the Staples shopping center to protect businesses from looting.

“We’re here to make sure violence doesn’t go into our stores and protect the police,” Price said. “It’s a peaceful rally and they’re entitled to their opinions.”

Stacy Black, 40, of Old Bethpage demonstrated beside her two children. She said she wanted to show them to remain active for a diverse community.

“To move to the suburbs, there’s not a ton of [diversity] here," she said "You want to raise your kids protected, but you also want to share what’s happening. This country is a terrifying place to live right now.”