Blakeman signs order giving public schools option to mandate masks

New Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order Thursday that gives local school districts the option to mandate masks for students in public schools — a move that runs counter to a state regulation authored by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Blakeman's order, signed at a news conference in Mineola with opponents of the state’s mask mandate, argues, without medical evidence, that masking children "may lead to negative health and societal ramifications" and that forcing children to wear facial coverings could inhibit breathing and lead to other long-term medical problems.

"Parents have a fundamental right to make health care decisions on behalf of their children," said Blakeman, a Republican who took office this week. "Government may not infringe upon these rights without a compelling reason. School boards are comprised of elected officials who make decisions based upon the unique circumstances of each district. They are in the best position to make these decisions, not an autocracy in Albany."

The county police department, he said, will not enforce the mandate nor will it issue fines against students that fail to wear masks in classrooms.

Hochul, a Democrat, signed an order in August requiring everyone in schools to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. The order prompted a host of lawsuits by school districts and parents that were ultimately rejected by the courts.

It remains unclear if Blakeman’s order will be challenged by the state in court or if any school district will lift the mask mandate.

Blakeman said his order not to comply with the state mandate is legal based on the county’s "home rule authority" preventing the state from imposing unreasonable restrictions on parents without a compelling reason.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Our county is larger than nine states and we don’t need people in Albany telling us what we should be doing here in Nassau County," Blakeman said.

Jacobs: Now is 'not the time'

Nassau and State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said Blakeman's order "gravely endangers children, teachers, and our population’s most vulnerable. This politically motivated directive will make school closures more likely, leaving middle and working class families unable to work or require them to pay for child care. School mask mandates must end, but now is certainly not the time."

But Margaret Marchand, vice president of the Locust Valley school district and an opponent of the mask mandate, said the order makes sense.

"Our schools are not the ones spreading this," she said. "Our students are safe. … Children being in masks in school all day long without mask breaks is causing anxiety and depression."

The issue of masks in schools has set off debate, with some people saying the face coverings interfere with children’s education and make it hard for kids to breathe, and others saying they prevent spread of the virus and potentially hospitalizations and deaths of children.

Eisenstein supports policy

Nassau Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein, who served under two previous county executives — Edward Mangano, a Republican and most recently Laura Curran, a Democrat — said he supported Blakeman’ policy, calling it a "personal choice" for parents.

Eisenstein has been a vocal proponent of masks to reduce transmission of the virus. But he noted that many people don’t wear them properly, reducing their usefulness.

"School districts have to do what’s best for them," Eisenstein said. "We have more than 50 school districts. And I have heard from day one varying views on this."

Eisenstein said the science on whether masks can successfully stop the spread of omicron is unsettled and the focus should be on vaccination with two-thirds of all hospitalized patients in Nassau being unvaccinated.

"You are starting to see with omicron there are questions of what level of masking is better than other levels," he said. "So we are waiting for more clear science. But in the meantime people continuously should do what’s best for them."

Meanwhile, Blakeman said he is distributing K-95 masks, on request, to any teacher, custodian, administrator or school district employee who requests one in order to keep classrooms open.

Blakeman, who has been openly skeptical of masks and their efficacy to prevent COVID-19, said the distribution was not delivering a mixed message.

"It’s the same message. The wearing of masks is optional," he said. "If you’re comfortable wearing a mask you should wear a mask. And if you’re not comfortable wearing a mask you don’t have to wear one. … It’s not a mixed message. It’s a very consistent message."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said schools are under jurisdiction of the state Education Department.

"We've worked closely with school districts from the beginning and we continue to urge people to use common sense and understand we are at a moment in time when the virus is surging. We're seeing that in hospitalizations and deaths," Bellone said. "We know masks are a common-sense way to help reduce transmission of the virus."

With John Asbury and Dandan Zou

Check back for updates on this developing story.