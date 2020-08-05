TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Man killed in Freeport Creek boat crash identified by police

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating a fatal boat crash in Freeport on Aug. 1, 2020. Credit: Robert Stridiron

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Freeport man was identified by authorities as the sole fatality in a collision of two boats at Freeport Creek on Saturday night.

Jorge Soto, 25, was killed in the collision, Nassau County police said in a statement Tuesday.

The crash, which happened about 6:45 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park, injured six other people, police said.

Four of the injuries were minor, while two passengers sustained serious trauma, police said. One of those seriously hurt included a woman with a leg injury, according to a department spokeswoman.

Ray Maguire, executive director of the Freeport Fire Department, had previously told Newsday the scene was chaotic when first responders arrived on scene.

The boat with the most damage was about 1,500 feet from shore, still circling in the water after colliding with the other vessel, Maguire said. The other boat returned to shore under its own power, he said.

Civilians on personal watercraft pulled people out of the water and brought them ashore.

Maguire praised those who arrived to help with the rescue effort.

“I have to commend the civilians on the jet skis who played an important role in saving lives and moving victims to shore," he said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nassau top stories

Trees down due to high winds from Tropical Tropical Storm Isaias' aftermath: Latest updates
Nicholas Cordasco of Brentwood, seen in Bay Shore 'We had savings, but now they're gone.' LIers fearful of losing their jobs.
Nassau OTB on Glen Cove Road in Carle LI OTBs awarded federal virus-related loans
This aerial view shows the Nassau County Jail Officials: Nassau probing inmate attack on corrections officer at jail
Former Nassau County District Court Judge Samuel Levine Former Nassau District Court Judge Samuel Levine dies
Cloudy skies were no excuse for Sebastien Rondeau Nassau, Suffolk get ready for Hurricane Isaias
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search