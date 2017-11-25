A fire on a 37-foot vessel docked behind a home in Freeport Saturday afternoon was quickly extinguished, according to Jones Beach Coast Guard officials.

Coast Guard and other emergency personnel received a call at 5:44 p.m. reporting a fire on the cabin cruiser docked at a pier on Arthur Street.

Officials said the fire was extinguished roughly three minutes after emergency crews responded. No one was on the boat at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, officials said, adding the fire damaged the front flybridge of the boat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Coast Guard officials said.