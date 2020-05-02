TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

One person missing after boat capsizes near Point Lookout, police say

A fourth passenger remains missing after a boat

A fourth passenger remains missing after a boat capsized near Point Lookout. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

One person is missing after a boat with four people onboard capsized Saturday morning near Point Lookout, police said.

A distress call came in at 10:10 a.m. reporting that the vessel had capsized in Reynolds Channel, according to Nassau County police. Nassau Police Marine Bureau officers responded to the scene. 

Three of the passengers onboard were rescued and brought to local hospitals. The fourth passenger was still missing as of 1:45 p.m. and officials were continuing to search for the passenger, police said.

The cause of the boat capsize is under investigation.

At a press conference Saturday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, “The search continues and we are all hoping for the best."

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Dr. Yon Lai, a Manhattan orthodontist and immediate FaceTime, social distancing and mom: How coronavirus is changing dentistry
Blood is drawn from a patient at the Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Suffolk County probationary police officers walk down Main Police hit streets on foot and horseback to protect public health
A red-light camera at Indian Head Rd. and Brown: Judge says stop on Suffolk red-light camera fee
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during his COVID-19 briefing Cuomo: 1,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations a day is too many
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update to the Cuomo closes schools for the rest of the semester
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search