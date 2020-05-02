One person is missing after a boat with four people onboard capsized Saturday morning near Point Lookout, police said.

A distress call came in at 10:10 a.m. reporting that the vessel had capsized in Reynolds Channel, according to Nassau County police. Nassau Police Marine Bureau officers responded to the scene.

Three of the passengers onboard were rescued and brought to local hospitals. The fourth passenger was still missing as of 1:45 p.m. and officials were continuing to search for the passenger, police said.

The cause of the boat capsize is under investigation.

At a press conference Saturday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, “The search continues and we are all hoping for the best."