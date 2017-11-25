TODAY'S PAPER
3 people rescued from stranded boat off Point Lookout, officials say

By Jean-Paul Salamanca  jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Three people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their boat began taking on water while stranded off Point Lookout Beach, officials said.

The Jones Beach Coast Guard said they received a call at 3:15 p.m. reporting boat riders stranded in a 19-foot Bayliner at Point Lookout off Lido Boulevard and Mineola Avenue. The boat’s engine was disabled when waves of 3 to 5 feet swamped the back of the vessel near the motor, Coast Guard officials said.

Jones Beach Coast Guard, Hempstead Bay Constables, Freeport and Point Lookout firefighters, and several other agencies responded and the boat was safely towed from the water. The three people onboard were not hurt, Coast Guard officials said.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

