6 rescued from waters off Sands Point after boat capsizes, cops say

By Nicole Fuller
Six people were rescued from the waters off Sands Point late Sunday afternoon after their boat started taking on water and capsized, Nassau police said.

Police, dispatched to the scene at 5:35 p.m., found the boat about 300 yards off Sands Point, tipped over and its passengers in the water, police said.

The passengers, none seriously injured, were rescued from the water and transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police do not suspect any criminality.

On Sunday, police could not immediately provide more details, including why the boat took on water. The investigation is continuing.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

