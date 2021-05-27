Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Thursday is expected to announce the purchase of body cameras for all 2,500 county uniformed police officers and supervisors to wear on patrol beginning this fall, county officials said.

Island Tech Services of Ronkonkoma has been selected to provide the county police department with the cameras, along with training, technical support and the ability to upload encrypted evidence to a secure cloud-based system from about 400 patrol vehicles, officials said.

"This is an important step that enhances transparency and promotes greater accountability in the police department," Curran said in a statement. "We are committed to building further upon the well-established trust that the Nassau County Police Department has already established with the communities they protect and serve by implementing this critically important investigative tool."

Administration officials said they have been reviewing vendors since last June.

Each vendor was invited to present their products and services to members of the three county police unions: the Detectives’ Association Incorporated, the Police Benevolent Association and the Superior Officers Association).

Vendors also were invited to make presentations to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, the county police department and the county offices of Information Technology, Management & Budget, Minority Affairs and Shared Services.

The estimated cost to fully implement the police body-worn camera program by the end of the year is approximately $5 million.

Nassau County police officers each would receive $3,000 annually to wear body cameras when the PBA approves a new labor agreement with the county.