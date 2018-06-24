TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Boy’s body found in water off Long Beach

Officials try to determine if body is that of a 10-year-old who went missing in the surf on Tuesday.

Police divers search for the body of the

Police divers search for the body of the 10-year-old boy Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
A child’s body was discovered Sunday in the water off Long Beach, police said, and officials were trying to determine whether it is that of a 10-year-old boy who went missing in the surf last week.

The body, found around 12:30 p.m. off Lincoln Boulevard by the Nassau County Marine Patrol, was taken to the U.S. Coast Guard station at Jones Beach, and then to the Nassau County medical examiner’s office, Long Beach police said.

The 10-year-old went missing Tuesday while swimming near Ocean Beach Park off Edwards Boulevard, officials said.

The boy and his older brother had taken a bus to the beach from Hempstead without their parents, police said. They were separated just before 6 p.m. as the waters got choppy and the currents pulled the 10-year-old away, police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach authorities and the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau had had searched for the boy around the clock.

Identification of the body will not be disclosed until an official determination has been made by the medical examiner, police said.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

