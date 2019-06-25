TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach police: Body found identified; death likely not criminal

Long Beach Police on the scene Friday where

Long Beach Police on the scene Friday where a woman's body washed up on the shore. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The woman whose body washed ashore in Long Beach Friday has been identified, police said, adding they are honoring her family's request to keep her name private.

"It appears to be not suspicious, not criminal, at this time," a Long Beach police spokesman said Tuesday by telephone.

The cause of the death will not be released for months, he said.

The woman was found in shallow waves by a jogger around dawn, between Monroe and Lincoln boulevards.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

