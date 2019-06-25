Long Beach police: Body found identified; death likely not criminal
The woman whose body washed ashore in Long Beach Friday has been identified, police said, adding they are honoring her family's request to keep her name private.
"It appears to be not suspicious, not criminal, at this time," a Long Beach police spokesman said Tuesday by telephone.
The cause of the death will not be released for months, he said.
The woman was found in shallow waves by a jogger around dawn, between Monroe and Lincoln boulevards.
