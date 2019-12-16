A crew working along the Meadowbrook Parkway discovered a body near the tree line off an exit ramp in Roosevelt early Monday, state police said.

Police did not immediately provide the gender of the victim or any details regarding how the victim might have died. A state police spokesman said the body was covered when it was discovered and that police are processing the scene.

The body was discovered at 9:38 a.m. off the southbound ramp to Exit M7 West, Babylon Turnpike.

Police said anyone with information should call investigators at 631-756-3300.