Police are investigating a 911 call reporting a body floating in the water near a marina in Manorhaven on Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Police said the call was received at 11:55 a.m. and that patrol officers and Marine Bureau units responded to the scene near a marina on Orchard Beach Boulevard fronting Manhasset Bay.

The area is located between Port Washington and Sands Point.

Police said no additional information was available and could not confirm if, indeed, a body had been recovered.